Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Shares of SONM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.43.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

