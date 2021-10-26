South State (SSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect South State to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South State to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South State stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in South State stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

