Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%.

SMBC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

