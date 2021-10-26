Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

