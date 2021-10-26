S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$13.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.50-13.65 EPS.

NYSE SPGI opened at $447.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

