Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.74 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.74 million and approximately $971,990.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00070367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00076644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,013.23 or 1.00136843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.12 or 0.06649154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021341 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,031,506 coins and its circulating supply is 85,331,061 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

