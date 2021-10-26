SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.25

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 1702669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,157,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

