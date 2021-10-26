Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

