Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 541 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $568.34 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,178 shares of company stock worth $25,500,931. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

