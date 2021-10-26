Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition makes up about 0.7% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

