Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock worth $21,622,591 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.