SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.400-$0.410 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.680-$1.710 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.51 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

