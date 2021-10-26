Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) versus Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Squarespace and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 Datadog 0 8 11 0 2.58

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $62.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.75%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $131.94, suggesting a potential downside of 18.34%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Datadog.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 8.67 $30.59 million N/A N/A Datadog $603.47 million 83.01 -$24.55 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Datadog -7.03% -3.14% -1.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Squarespace beats Datadog on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

