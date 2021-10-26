SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

SSAAY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.