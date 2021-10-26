SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

