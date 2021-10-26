St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $$20.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

