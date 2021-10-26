Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Stantec stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 134,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

