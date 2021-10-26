Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.82. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$72.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6819448 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.