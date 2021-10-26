State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

