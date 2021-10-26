State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,258,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $108,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

