State Street Corp Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.64% of M&T Bank worth $1,054,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.