State Street Corp Has $892.22 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.57% of Teledyne Technologies worth $892,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

