State Street Corp Purchases 258,882 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $930,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $321.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.48 and its 200 day moving average is $298.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

