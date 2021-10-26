State Street Corp Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $835,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

