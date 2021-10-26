State Street Corp Sells 755,846 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,160,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $1,097,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

