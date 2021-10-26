Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,809 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 434.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

