Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 36,477 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.