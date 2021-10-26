Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.