Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,707,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

