Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $161.93.

