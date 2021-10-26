Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,183 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

