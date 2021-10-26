Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 99 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $44,065,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 141.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 102,543 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,058,000 after acquiring an additional 92,983 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $470.12 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $476.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.23 and its 200 day moving average is $386.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

