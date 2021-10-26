Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 30,814 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

