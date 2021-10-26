Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 107,791 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,448,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.