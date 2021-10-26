Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $285.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $217.02 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

