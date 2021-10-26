Stifel Financial Corp Buys 26,174 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

