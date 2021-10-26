Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after buying an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

