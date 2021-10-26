Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

