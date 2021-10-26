StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 3,583 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $250,917.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SNEX stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
