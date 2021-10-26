StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 3,583 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $250,917.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNEX stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.