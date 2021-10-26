Strike 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.78 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $161.95 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.99 or 0.00086420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.18 or 1.00229324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.42 or 0.06705657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

