Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.76 and a 52-week high of C$23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.