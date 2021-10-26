Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.440-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.300 EPS.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.43.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.78. 6,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.69. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

