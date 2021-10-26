Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 11,868 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

