Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 33,108 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.15% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth approximately $4,833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

