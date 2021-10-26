Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $800,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

