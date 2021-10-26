Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 6,784 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $78,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $514,150 over the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KE opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $740.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

