SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $950.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $719.78.

SIVB opened at $746.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

