SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $950.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.78.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $746.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $759.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $576.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.