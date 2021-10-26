SVB Leerink Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.53. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

