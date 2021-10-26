Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.91

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 21107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

TAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 218,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

