Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.91

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 21107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.
TAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 218,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
